Battle Commander Vol I: Napoleon’s Italian Campaigns designed by Carl Paradis.

Battle Commander intent is to recreate historical 18th-19th century battles. It features a fresh framework focused on providing two key aspects: command decision and maximum playability.

In Volume I, you act as Army Commander in a series of six dramatic battles fought during Napoleon’s two Italian campaigns. Volume II will cover engagements of the Second and Third Coalitions, including Austerlitz and the Battle of the Pyramids.

In Battle Commander, you struggle against the chaos of battle, making meaningful high-level decisions, not micro-managing your troops: that’s your colonels’ job! Good card play is paramount for Battle success, but make no mistake: this is not a card-driven, but a card enhanced game.

Cube-pull activation is used to manage game phases (movement, combat, rally, card draws etc.), and cards for the interactive combat system and events, allowing for a myriad of possibilities and solitaire-friendly gaming. No dice, no complex odds counting, no markers, no play downtimes, no sure thing!

A persona card represents each Commander, his specific abilities and your Army’s resources; the all-important Subordinate Leaders are integrated in an innovative multi-role card system.

Morale and troop skill are a core mechanic: demoralizing the enemy goes a long way towards winning the fight, with Armies slowly degrading in performance, until the breaking point! Casualties are managed effortlessly, and a correct “Battlefield Look” maintained at all times. With a game piece count similar to Chess, you’ll be able to assess your going in one quick “coup d’oeuil”.

Be ready for an exciting battle simulation that’ll allow you to refight Napoleon’s greatest triumphs, and failures. Action is quick and non-stop, rewarding planning, risk-taking, and initiative.

In Battle Commander YOU are in command; you make the critical decisions, you play history!

Components:

3 double-sided mounted maps 22″x 17″

2 double layered army management mats

2 player aid sheets

7 army commander cards

93 Event / Leader cards

100 wooden unit blocks

105 wooden cubes / markers 5 Army Commander cards

1 rulebook

1 playbook

Game Info:

Designer: Carl Paradis

Artist: Marc von Martial

Rules and play aids: Jules Kanou

Developer: Carl Paradis

Hist. period: Napoleonic

Game length: 120+ minutes

Players: 2 players

Age: 14+ years

Complexity: 5 / 10

Solitaire: 7 / 10