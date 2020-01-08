Sound of Drums!

Welcome toSound of Drums!
We publish board games with historical backgrounds.
Our latest releases!
ASSAULT- Sicily '43 -
ASSAULT, the highly acclaimed new and fresh tactical combat system. Free the beaches of Sicily, or defend them against the wave of Allied troops!
1793- Patriots & Traitors-
Relive the bloody years of the French Revolution in this thrilling and highly communicative CTG!
Battles of Napoleon- Eylau 1807 -
Battles of Napoleon is an epic game series that simulates the most famous battles of Napoleon on a tactical scale sharing an elegant and cohesive ruleset. The series portrays the most important aspects of battles of the Napoleonic era with easy to learn and remember rules, intuitive mechanics and procedures.
Coming soon!
Battles of Napoleon- Quatre Bras 1815 -
Uwe Walentin's second volume of the new, elegant and groundbreaking tactical Napoleonic game system. Pledge now on Gamefound!
In the works!
Stay tuned for a big announcement 🙂
Battle Commander- Vol.1 Napoleon's Italian Campaigns -
Carl Paradis's first volume of a new groundbreaking Napoleonic game system. Late pledge now on Gamefound!
Preorder now, shipping soon!
