Sound of Drums!

We publish board games with historical backgrounds.

BON Vol.2 - Quatre Bras - Boxfront

"BON - Quatre Bras 1815" now live on Gamefound!

Battles of Napoleon Vol.2 – Quatre Bras 1815 is now live on Gamefound.

ASSAULT
- Sicily '43 -

ASSAULT, the highly acclaimed new and fresh tactical combat system. Free the beaches of Sicily, or defend them against the wave of Allied troops!

1793
- Patriots & Traitors-

Relive the bloody years of the French Revolution in this thrilling and highly communicative CTG!

Battles of Napoleon - Eylau 1807

Battles of Napoleon
- Eylau 1807 -

Battles of Napoleon is an epic game series that simulates the most famous battles of Napoleon on a tactical scale sharing an elegant and cohesive ruleset. The series portrays the most important aspects of battles of the Napoleonic era with easy to learn and remember rules, intuitive mechanics and procedures.

BON Vol.2 - Quatre Bras - Boxfront

Battles of Napoleon
- Quatre Bras 1815 -

Uwe Walentin's second volume of the new, elegant and groundbreaking tactical Napoleonic game system. Pledge now on Gamefound!

SOD In The Works WW2

SOD Battle Commander Vol.1 box

Battle Commander
- Vol.1 Napoleon's Italian Campaigns -

Carl Paradis's first volume of a new groundbreaking Napoleonic game system. Late pledge now on Gamefound!

1793 Stories
The Player’s Aid: 10 best war games in 2024
April 9, 2025
Dear friends, supporters and followers, What a nice surprise this morning to ...
1793 Stories
Tariffs and why they will not have any impact for our gaming friends in North America
April 3, 2025
Dear friends, supporters and followers, please allow me to assure you that ...
Blog
“Battles of Napoleon – Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg 1813” FUNDED
April 2, 2025
Bonjour Grognards! We are very excited and pleased  to have our current ...
