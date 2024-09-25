A tactical game for 1 - 2 players
Soldiers! You have rushed like a torrent from the top of the Apennines!
Battle Commander Vol.1
~ Napoleon’s Italian Campaigns ~
Designer: Carl Paradis
Artist(s): Marc von Martial
Developer: Uwe Walentin
Hist. period: Napoleonic
Game length: 120 minutes
Players: 1 – 2 players
Age: 14+ years
Complexity: 5 / 10
Solitaire: yes
Battle Commander recreates historical 18th-19th century battles. It features a fresh framework focused on providing two key aspects: command decision and maximum playability. In Volume I, you act as Army Commander in a series of six dramatic Battles fought during Napoleon’s two Italian campaigns. Volume II will cover engagements of the Second and Third Coalitions, including Austerlitz and the Battle of the Pyramids.
In Battle Commander , you struggle against the chaos of battle, making meaningful high-level decisions, not micro-managing your troops: that’s your colonels’ job! Good card play is paramount for Battle success, but make no mistake: this is not a card-driven, but a card enhanced game.
Cube-pull activation is used to manage game phases (movement, combat, rally, card draws etc.), and cards for the interactive combat system and events, allowing for a myriad of possibilities and solitaire-friendly gaming. No dice, no complex odds counting, no markers, no play downtimes, no sure thing!
A persona card represents each Commander, his specific abilities and your Army’s resources; the all-important Subordinate Leaders are integrated in an innovative multi-role card system. Morale and troop skill are a core mechanic: demoralizing the enemy goes a long way towards winning the fight, with Armies slowly degrading in performance, until the breaking point! Casualties are managed effortlessly, and a correct “Battlefield Look” maintained at all times.
With a game piece count similar to Chess, you’ll be able to assess your going in one quick “coup d’oeuil”. Be ready for an exciting battle simulation that’ll allow you to refight Napoleon’s greatest triumphs, and failures. Action is quick and non-stop, rewarding planning, risk-taking, and initiative.
In Battle Commander you are in command, you make the critical decisions, you play history!
What makes Battle Commander a unique and exciting wargaming experience?
- Immersive Historical Setting: The game is set during the early Napoleonic Wars, a period of great upheaval and change in Europe. You can command the armies of Napoleon himself, barely 26 years of age at the time, or lead the forces of his many enemies. The gorgeous deluxe game components, including painted wood blocks, pictured event cards, and a new map-grid system, fully immerses you in a series exciting of 19th-century military confrontations.
- Engaging Gameplay: Battle Commander uses a cube-pull activation system that keeps the game moving quickly and creates unpredictable situations. You’ll need to make tough decisions on the fly, just like a real Napoleonic general. The game also features event cards that can swing the tide of battle, adding an element of surprise and excitement.
- Streamlined Mechanics: While the game is historically detailed, the mechanics are streamlined and easy to learn. This allows you to focus on the strategic and tactical challenges of Napoleonic warfare, without getting bogged down in complex rules.
- Emphasis on Command: Battle Commander puts you in the role of a Napoleonic commander, making critical decisions about troop deployment, movement, and combat. You’ll need to manage your resources carefully, maintain the morale of your troops, and exploit your enemy’s weaknesses to achieve victory.
- Varied Scenarios: The game includes a variety of scenarios based on historical battles. You can play as the French or their opponents, experiencing the challenges of both sides. Optional rules allow you to customize the game to your liking, adding new challenges and historical flavour.
- High Replayability: With multiple scenarios, optional rules, and the unpredictable nature of the cube-pull system, Battle Commander offers high replayability. No two games will be exactly alike!
- Wargame Enthusiasts: Battle Commander is perfect for wargamers looking for a new and engaging experience.
- History Buffs: If you’re fascinated by the Napoleonic era, Battle Commander is a great way to learn about the tactics and strategies of the time.
- Casual Gamers: The simple no-nonsense lively wargame mechanics and short scenarios caters to people new to this fascinating genre of games.
- Solitaire Players: The game’s design makes it easy to play solo, thanks to the cube-pull activation system and a set of solitaire card-play guidelines.
- A fresh, engaging, and historically accurate wargaming experience.
- A chance to step into the shoes of a Napoleonic commander and experience the thrill of battle.
- Hours of fun and challenging gameplay.