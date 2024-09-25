Battle Commander Vol.1 - Napoleon's Italian Campaigns

Shop & Ordering

Q1: Can I apply more than 1 discount code on the same order?

A: Only 1 discount code can be applied on a single order. Discount code cannot be applied to previous orders.

Q2: I’ve already made an order, now how do I merge a new one with the old?

A: To merge order, the new item to the shopping cart as well. With this item in the shopping cart, the system will not charge you for shipping.

Please note that it is not guaranteed; we are not able to merge the order if the order is already in process. Unless we asked you to do so, there will be a risk you need to take that the order may not get merged, and the outstanding order will either need to be refunded or shipped out separately (with the shipping fee being resolved separately).

Q3: What happens if my order contains a pre-order and an available item to obtain free shipping ?

A: we ship everything together.

Q4. Can I put a game on reserve without purchasing it?

Sorry, we cannot.

Q5. What is available right now?

Everything that shows in stock other than preorders are immediately available. In the rare event it is not in stock due to an error, we will contact the customer to work out the situation.

Q6. How can I order something that isn’t currently in stock?

You can sign up for our notification (that option will replace the button that allows you to purchase) and if we get a restock we will immediately inform you.

Q7. Will pre-order items gets shipped to customer automatically?

If an order consist of pre-orders and all pre-orders has arrived, the system will ship the order automatically; if the order reaches has a paid shipping fee or reached free shipping already.

Game related

Q1. Can I read the manuals before I purchase?

For some of our products we do have full manuals online. For others we do have abbreviated / introductionary manuals available. Please check the respective product page “Infos & Files” tab.

Q2. Where can I find support files or errata?

Please check the respective product page “Infos & Files” tab.