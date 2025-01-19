A tactical game for 1 - 2 players
Including the battle of Wartenburg 1813!
Battles of Napoleon
~ Quatre Bras 1815 ~
Designer: Uwe Walentin
Artist(s): Marc von Martial
Developer: Uwe Walentin
Hist. period: Napoleonic
Game length: 180 minutes
Players: 1 – 2 players
Age: 14+ years
Complexity: 5 / 10
Solitaire: yes 7 / 10
Battles of Napoleon is an epic game series that simulates the most famous battles of Napoleon on a tactical scale sharing an elegant and cohesive ruleset.
This system emphasizes the art of coordination and timing in a “cat-and-mouse” struggle of formations. Players must balance bold orders and careful management, facing constant pressure to make critical activation decisions that dictate the pace of battle.
An advanced chit-based activation mechanism ensures dynamic gameplay:
- Players decide which formation to activate when a chit is drawn.
- Formations can be activated multiple times per turn but lose effectiveness with each activation.
Strategic decision-making begins at the start of each turn, as players issue orders to their formations. Aggressive orders bring greater risks of fatigue and collapse, creating a thrilling balance between ambition and sustainability.
The scale of the series is appr. 150 meters per hex. Infantry units are battalions; artillery are batteries, and cavalry are represented as regiments.
Vol. 2 contains two battles in one box: QUATRE BRAS 1815 and WARTENBURG 1813 and contains 840 large (15mm) counters, 2 huge map sheets (each 86 x 55 cm) with large hexes, 6 charts and tables, 107 wooden cubes, 3 customized cotton bags, 1 rules manual. 1 play book and 6 dice.
The box also contains the free upgrade kit of Vol. 1 – EYLAU 1807.
Marc von Martial, one of the best graphic artists in the business, is in charge of the artwork. Gamers can expect beautiful, era-style maps and counters, and they will not be disappointed by his skill and love for detail.