Expansion: ownership of "Assault Sicily 43 - Gela Beachhead" is required

The highly acclaimed ASSAULT GAME SERIES, with its fresh tactical combat system, gives you the opportunity to fight as the German or British paratroopers at Primosole Bridge.

13th July 1943 Simeto River, not far from the east coast of Sicily.

On the night of 13 July, the paratroopers of the British 1st Airborne Division jumped behind enemy lines to secure the Primosole Bridge, protect it from counterattacks and destruction and cut off the German troops who were further south. In response, German paratroopers launched an ad hoc counterattack. The battle for the Primosole Bridge had begun.

The battle for this bridge would be decisive in determining the advance of the British troops on their way to Messina. Which side would prevail?

Primosole Bridge is a campaign expansion for Assault Sicily 43 and simulates the British operation Fustian and the air landings around the bridge over the Simeto river in July 1943. This operation led to four fighting days of intense fighting between the British Red Devils and the German Green Devils. You have the opportunity to replay a battle where deadly combat took place over every metre, as both sides fought to gain control over this vital river crossing. Play a single battle or dive into its extensive dynamic campaign.

The Primosole Bridge expansion offers you intense tactical battles, but also a great selection of historical units, providing you with a unique gaming experience. Combine the units of this expansion with Gela Beachhead and no game will be the same as it infinitely increases its replay value. The unique dice system specially developed for this game system ensures fast and action-packed gameplay. Know the strengths and weaknesses of your units and use them wisely to decide the battle in your favour.

This is a game by wargamers for wargamers. A wargame that tells stories!