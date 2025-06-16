Sod helas boxfront.indd

A tactical game for 1 - 4 players

In case of doubt, attack!

Assault - Sicily 43 - Primosole Bridge

ASSAULT
~ Sicily ’43 – Primosole Bridge ~

Designer: Wolfgang Klein, Erich Rankl
Artist(s): Michael Grillenberger, Marc von Martial, Wouter Schoutetten
Art Direction: Marc von Martial
Developer: Uwe Walentin


Hist. period: World War 2
Game length: 60 – 180 minutes+
Players: 1 – 4 players
Age: 14+ years
Complexity: 6 / 10
Solitaire: 7/10

!! Boxcover and artwork in the above review is from the early prototype version !!

