Description

Mediterranean sea, southwest coast of Sicily. It was the early morning of 10th July 1943 when the first landing craft dropped their ramps at Gela and the first units of US Rangers set their boots on Italian soil. Together with the British and Canadian units that had landed further east, the Western Allies launched an unprecedented landing operation to push open the gate to Fortress Europe.

The night before, on 9th July, American and British airborne troops had already dropped into enemy territory behind the planned beach landing zones to occupy important positions. This was to prevent or delay timely counterattacks by Italian and German troops on the day of the landing. This operation, called Husky, was the beginning of the end of the Italian army as an ally of the German Wehrmacht. It was the additional front, long demanded by Stalin, and thus brought the necessary relief of the Eastern Front.

Assault Sicily ’43 is a tactical wargame system which leads you into the allied landings at Gela Beachhead in 1943. The game comes with 40 scenarios. Experience the intense thrill of the second world war tactical battle! Play a single battle OR Dive into an epic and an extensive dynamic campaign. This campaign game simulates the first two critical days of the Allied landing operation at Gela and the airborne troops in the rear. As well as the counterattacks by Axis Italy and Germany.

Assault Sicily ’43 offers you intense tactical battles, but also a huge selection of historical units. This box provides you with a unique gaming experience. Thanks to your formation card deck, no game will be the same. This increases the replay value to infinity. The unique dice system specially developed for this game system ensures fast and action-packed gameplay. Know the strengths and weaknesses of your units and use them cleverly to decide the battle in your favour.

Assault Sicily ’43 is the second volume in a planned series of tactical level wargames in which players lead historical units into battle during the landing and airborne operations around Gela Beachhead in July 1943.

This is a game by wargamers for wargamers. A wargame that tells stories!