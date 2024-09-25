A revolutionary game for 1-5 players

Citoyens…it is time to prepare yourselves for a Revolution!

Patriots And Traitors 1793 The French Revolution Year 2

1793
~ Patriots & Traitors ~

Designer: Jason St. Just
Artist(s): Marc von Martial
Developer: Uwe Walentin


Hist. period: French Revolution
Game length: 30 – 120 minutes+
Players: 1 – 5 players
Age: 14+ years
Complexity: 5 / 10
Solitaire: yes

1793 - Patriots & Traitors
Media

~ Available Expansions ~

Patriots & Traitors - 1795 Thermidorians

1795 ~The Thermidorians~

Expand your 1793 experience with this thrilling expansion module!

