For thousands of years soldiers all over the world followed the sound of drums marching into battle following a leadership. The macedonian fighters followed Alexander the Great to India, the french grognards marched into battle following the “pas de charge” up the hills at the battle of Waterloo. Military drums have been used for martial music, communication, drill, honors music and military ceremonies.

We publish strategy board games with historical backgrounds. The challenge is to find the right spot in between a game and a simulation. The better the game the worse the simulation and the better the simulation the worse the game. We don’t pretend to simulate history. We want to give players the same background to rewrite history without forcing them to repeat history.

The design of our games have one thing in common: decision taking! We us only few charts and tables and as little as possible we use dice in our designs. Tables and dice often replace mechanics where a designer would have a hard time representing something he had in mind for his game. In our wargames we will avoid the extensive use of markers and the number of tables. In all our games we avoid huge numbers of play aids that need to be placed around the map or in front of the players. We want to prioritize the action on the map and the gamers focused at the action on the map.

We are dedicated to top notch quality components with a matching material mix. Wrapped edge game boards, no play aid cards on flimsy paper, no standard of the shelf meeples.