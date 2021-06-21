History of the Ancient Seas I – HELLAS (2nd ed.)

Now in 2nd Edition printing. Featuring recessed double layer player boards and printed rules in English, German and French.

The game series “History of the Ancient Seas” is the ultimate journey through these exciting times. Build new fleets in your city to explore unknown lands, conquer islands and build a great empire.

In HELLAS, the first instalment in the “History of the Ancient Seas” game series, you will lead one of two great City States – Athens or Sparta.

HELLAS is originally a two player game but the “Archimedes” solitaire bot allows you to play HELLAS in full solitaire mode!

Your goal is to become the leading empire in the known world. To achieve this, you will need to build armies and fleets to increase your military might, expand trade routes, conquer islands and provinces, develop your military skills, economic efficiency and culture, while always keeping an eye on the wealth, happiness and stability of your people.

The game is played in highly interactive micro-impulses. The heart of the game is the “action cycle”. An action chosen by a player can’t be chosen by the other player in his upcoming segment. And each action can only be chosen a limited number of times each turn. There is always more you need to do than you can actually do.

You will move your wooden meeples (representing legions, ships, armies and fleets) across the beautifully illustrated map from the centre of the Hellenistic world to the shores of Persia in the east and the sandy beaches of Sicily in the west to expand your trade network and increase your trading status.

War or peace: That is your decision! You can expand your empire by leading your people to war! But war is costly and the outcome is uncertain. You can lead your empire to the golden age of civilization by keeping the peace and bringing stability and wealth to your people without following the path of war. Offer terms to aggressive enemies to distract or delay them, but always be prepared to defend your empire.

Game Components:

1 Large 84 x 60 cm mounted map board

241 Wooden Playing Pieces

38 Playing Cards

74 Talent Coins

2 Player Sheets for tracking Troops & Income

2 Play Tracks for Development & Ressource tracking

2 Play Aids with Ressource Icons, Cost Table & Stability Status

“Archimedes” solo mode Rules & Cards

1 Rulebook

The second edition includes a printed german & french Rulebook!

Game Info: