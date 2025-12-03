A strategic game for 4 players
Vie for dominance in Renaissance Europe’s ruthless power struggles!
Neither King Nor God
~ Ltd. Edition ~
Designer: Uwe Walentin
Artist(s): Marc von Martial
Developer:Christoph Synatzschke
Hist. period: Renaissance
Game length: 90 minutes
Players: 4 players
Age: 14+ years
Complexity: 5 / 10
Solitaire: no
The drums of war echo across Renaissance Europe. No King, no God – only gold decides loyalty. Mercenary armies march for the highest bidder, faith bends to power, and alliances shift with the wind.
Neither King Nor God is a game of ruthless ambition set in Renaissance Europe, where loyalty is bought, faith is weaponized, and every alliance is temporary. You lead one of four great powers – England, France, the Papacy, or the Holy Roman Empire – each with unique strengths, objectives, and a web of overlapping ambitions.
At the heart of the game is the hidden Courtiers system. Each turn, you secretly send your agents – generals, admirals, merchants, bishops, spies, assassins, and more – to key centers of Europe. They are revealed in unpredictable order, creating moments of sudden advantage, desperate improvisation, or well-laid plans coming to fruition. Courtiers can command armies, convert cities, dominate markets, or sabotage your rivals, all while pursuing your own path to victory.
The game’s victory conditions ensure constant tension: helping yourself may bring your rivals closer to their own triumph. Political, military, economic, and religious strategies are all vital, and shifting alliances can change in an instant.
Neither King Nor God includes a mounted game board of Renaissance Europe, over 300 wooden pieces representing armies, fleets, barrels, and Courtiers, player aids, and faction sheets. With its streamlined yet interactive system, the game balances historical flavor with fast, tense gameplay, keeping the focus on negotiation, timing, and decisive action.