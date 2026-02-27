A strategic game for 1 - 2 players
The only direction is forward!
No Retreat!
~ The Russian Front 1941 – 1945 ~
Designer: Carl Paradis
Artist(s): Marc von Martial, Wouter Schoutteten
Art Direction: Marc von Martial
Editor: Uwe Walentin
Hist. period: World War 2
Game length: 120 – 480 minutes
Players: 1 – 2 players
Age: 14+ years
Complexity: 5 / 10
Solitaire: yes 10 / 10
This product is a preorder. Expected shipping is in Q3 2026.
No Retreat! The Russian Front – Designer’s Edition is the definitive evolution of Carl Paradis’ acclaimed Eastern Front wargame.
Building upon the original 2008 release and its later Deluxe editions, this new version refines gameplay, streamlines core systems, expands the Event Card deck to a full 70 cards, enhances solitaire play, and introduces upgraded visuals by renowned artists Marc von Martial and Wouter Schoutteten.
With dual maps, optional historical-symbol counters, dual layered Army Mats, and deluxe player aids, the Designer’s Edition represents Paradis’ final, authoritative vision for his landmark design.
This isn’t just a reprint. It’s the version the designer always dreamed of — crafted after 45 years of studying the Russian Front.
The final vision.
The ultimate edition.
No Retreat!