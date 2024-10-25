Shop & Ordering

Q1: Can I apply more than one discount code to the same order?

A: We’re sorry, but only one discount code can be applied per order. If you have multiple codes, you’re welcome to use a different one on your next purchase.

Q2: I’ve already placed an order. How can I combine a new order with the previous one?

A: Unfortunately, orders cannot be merged automatically once they’ve been placed. However, if you add the new item to your shopping cart before checkout, our system will recognise it and won’t charge you additional shipping.

Please note: We cannot guarantee that orders can be merged once they are being processed. Unless we have specifically asked you to do so, there is a risk that your orders may not be combined. In that case, the outstanding order may either need to be refunded or shipped separately, and any shipping fees will be handled accordingly.

Q3: What happens if my order contains both a pre-order item and an item that’s already available, and I qualify for free shipping?

A: We’ll ship all the items together once the pre-order item becomes available

Q4: Can I reserve a game without purchasing it?

A: We’re sorry, but we’re unable to hold or reserve games without a purchase.

Q5: What is available right now?

A: All items listed as “in stock” — except pre-orders — are available for immediate purchase. In the rare case that an item is out of stock due to an error, we’ll contact you directly to resolve the issue.

Q6: How can I order something that isn’t currently in stock?

A: You can sign up for a back-in-stock notification (this option appears in place of the “Add to Cart” button). If the item becomes available again, we’ll notify you immediately by email so you can place your order.

Q7: Will pre-order items be shipped to me automatically?

A: Yes. If your order contains pre-order items, we’ll automatically ship it once all pre-ordered items have arrived — provided that shipping has been paid for or the order qualifies for free shipping.

Game related

Q1: Can I read the manuals before I purchase?

A: For some of our products, full manuals are available online. For others, we provide abbreviated or introductory manuals. Please check the “Infos & Files” tab on the respective product page.

Q2: Where can I find support files or errata?

A: You can find support files and errata on the “Infos & Files” tab of the respective product page.