History of the Ancient Seas II – DIES IRAE (2nd ed.)

Now in 2nd Edition printing. Featuring recessed double layer player boards and printed rules in English, German and French.

The game series “History of the Ancient Seas” is the ultimate journey through these exciting times. Build new fleets in your city to explore unknown lands, conquer islands and build a great empire.

In DIES IRAE, the second instalment in the “History of the Ancient Seas” game series, you will lead one of the great Empires like: The Greek City States, Egypt or Persia and fight for dominance in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea. The people from all of these empires see the Gods as their allies and trust them as supporters for their cause! DIES IRAE is originally a three player game, but the “Archimedes” Solitaire bot and the “The King is dead” static empires feature allow you to reduce the player count if needed.

The challenge in a three player game is that gamers face a constant two versus one constellation. All three players have to fight eventually on two fronts at the same time and have to keep a close eye on both opponents. The worst case is that two of them are in an armistice which means they could both focus on you. Each player should avoid this situation at all costs.

Which god will help their people the most in the struggle of dominance in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea?

Game Components:



1 large 84 x 60 cm mounted Map board

312 wooden Playing Pieces

38 Playing Cards

74 printed Talent Coins

3 recessed double layer Player Sheets for tracking Troops & Income

2 Play Tracks for Development & Resource tracking

3 Play Aids with Resource Icons, Cost Table and Stability Status

“Archimedes” solo mode Rules and Cards

1 Game Rulebook

second edition includes a printed German & French Rulebook!

Game Info: