History of the Ancients Seas – big bundle edition
SOD HOTAS Special Boxfront

199.00

including VAT, shipping fees apply

Availability: In stock

Bundle for History of the Ancient Seas.

EAN: 4270003147965 SKU SOD2022KS Categories , , Tags , , ,

This big bundle for History of the Ancient Seas includes:

  • History of the Ancient Seas Part I: HELLAS
  • History of the Ancient Seas Part II: DIES IRAE
  • History of the Ancient Seas Part III: MARE NOSTRUM
Weight 7.8 kg
Dimensions 44.5 × 32.5 × 17.5 cm

Related products

Shopping Cart
Scroll to Top