Assault – Sicily ’43 – Gela Beachhead

Assault – Sicily ’43 is a tactical wargame system which leads you into the allied landings at Gela Beachhead in 1943. The game comes with 40 scenarios. Experience the intense thrill of the second world war tactical battle! Play a single battle OR Dive into an epic and an extensive dynamic campaign. This campaign game simulates the first two critical days of the Allied landing operation at Gela and the airborne troops in the rear. As well as the counterattacks by Axis Italy and Germany.

Assault – Sicily ’43 offers you intense tactical battles, but also a huge selection of historical units. This box provides you with a unique gaming experience. Thanks to your formation card deck, no game will be the same. This increases the replay value to infinity. The unique dice system specially developed for this game system ensures fast and action-packed gameplay. Know the strengths and weaknesses of your units and use them cleverly to decide the battle in your favour.

This is a game by wargamers for wargamers. A wargame that tells stories!

Game Components:

Three factions: USA, Italy and Germany

Twelve double sided geomorphic maps

More than 700+ unit counters and markers

40 scenarios in the campaign- and scenariobook

Dynamic campaign game “Gela Beachhead”

64 different unit types and unit cards

57 command cards used to bring in leaders and heroes behavior

90 formation cards

72 tactical air and off-board artillery cards

16 customized dice

4 players aid cards

and a lot of fun!

Game Info:

Designer: Wolfgang Klein, Erich Rankl

Artist(s): Michael Grillenberger, Marc von Martial

Art Direction: Marc von Martial

Developer: Uwe Walentin

Hist. period: World War 2

Game length: 60 – 180 minutes

Players: 1 – 4 players

Age: 14+ years

Complexity: 5 / 10

Solitaire: yes 7 / 10