Assault – Sicily ’43 – Gela Beachhead

Assault – Sicily ’43 is a tactical wargame system which leads you into the allied landings at Gela Beachhead in 1943. The game comes with 40 scenarios. Experience the intense thrill of the second world war tactical battle! Play a single battle OR Dive into an epic and an extensive dynamic campaign. This campaign game simulates the first two critical days of the Allied landing operation at Gela and the airborne troops in the rear. As well as the counterattacks by Axis Italy and Germany.
Assault – Sicily ’43 offers you intense tactical battles, but also a huge selection of historical units. This box provides you with a unique gaming experience. Thanks to your formation card deck, no game will be the same. This increases the replay value to infinity. The unique dice system specially developed for this game system ensures fast and action-packed gameplay. Know the strengths and weaknesses of your units and use them cleverly to decide the battle in your favour.
This is a game by wargamers for wargamers. A wargame that tells stories!
Game Components:
- Three factions: USA, Italy and Germany
- Twelve double sided geomorphic maps
- More than 700+ unit counters and markers
- 40 scenarios in the campaign- and scenariobook
- Dynamic campaign game “Gela Beachhead”
- 64 different unit types and unit cards
- 57 command cards used to bring in leaders and heroes behavior
- 90 formation cards
- 72 tactical air and off-board artillery cards
- 16 customized dice
- 4 players aid cards
- and a lot of fun!
Game Info:
Designer: Wolfgang Klein, Erich Rankl
Artist(s): Michael Grillenberger, Marc von Martial
Art Direction: Marc von Martial
Developer: Uwe Walentin
Hist. period: World War 2
Game length: 60 – 180 minutes
Players: 1 – 4 players
Age: 14+ years
Complexity: 5 / 10
Solitaire: yes 7 / 10