No Retreat! Vol. 1: The Russian Front – Designer’s Edition

The Eastern Front. Four years of brutal warfare. One legendary boardgame… reborn.

Building upon the original 2008 release and its later Deluxe editions, this new version refines gameplay, streamlines core systems, expands the Event Card deck to a full 70 cards, enhances solitaire play, and introduces upgraded visuals by renowned artists Marc von Martial and Wouter Schoutenen.

With dual maps, optional historical-symbol counters, 3D Army Mats, and deluxe player aids, the Designer’s Edition represents Paradis’ final, authoritative vision for his landmark design.

No Retreat! The Russian Front — Designer’s Edition is the ultimate overhaul of Carl Paradis’s award-nominated classic. Every component has been redesigned, every system sharpened, every card rewritten. New maps. New counters. A full 70-card Event deck. A massively expanded Solitaire Kit. And stunning new visuals from Marc von Martial and Wouter Schoutteten.

This isn’t just a reprint. It’s the version the designer always dreamed of — crafted after 45 years of studying the Russian Front.

The final vision. The ultimate edition. No Retreat!

Attention: This is a preorder item that will be available at a special discount (EUR 49.- instead of EUR 69.-) from Thursday 27th of February until 31st of March 2026. From 1st of April until 8th of May 2026 the game will be available at EUR 59.-.

After 8th of May 2026 the game will be available for EUR 69.-

The game will be available and shipped end of June 2026.

The game will also be available in localized German and French editions.

Game Components: