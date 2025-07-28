Neither King Nor God – LTD Pilot Edition

Neither King Nor God is a game of ruthless ambition set in Renaissance Europe, where loyalty is bought, faith is weaponized, and every alliance is temporary. You lead one of four great powers – England, France, the Papal States, or the Holy Roman Empire – each with unique strengths, objectives, and a web of overlapping ambitions.

At the heart of the game is the hidden Courtiers system. Each turn, you secretly send your agents – generals, admirals, merchants, bishops, spies, assassins, and more – to key centers of Europe. They are revealed in unpredictable order, creating moments of sudden advantage, desperate improvisation, or well-laid plans coming to fruition. Courtiers can command armies, convert cities, dominate markets, or sabotage your rivals, all while pursuing your own path to victory.

The game’s victory conditions ensure constant tension: helping yourself may bring your rivals closer to their own triumph. Political, military, economic, and religious strategies are all vital, and shifting alliances can change in an instant.

Neither King Nor God includes a double-layerd mounted game board of Renaissance Europe, over 300 wooden pieces representing armies, fleets, barrels, and Courtiers, player aids, and faction sheets. With its streamlined yet interactive system, the game balances historical flavor with fast, tense gameplay, keeping the focus on negotiation, timing, and decisive action.

This is a game by wargamers for wargamers. A wargame that tells stories.

Attention! This is a limited available game and only available our webshop from 11th to 31th October 2025 or during the SPIEL25 in Essen! OR you can preorder it and pick it up at SPIEL25 in Essen.



Game Components:

84 x 60 cm double-layered mounted map

over 300 wooden playing pieces, most customized & silk printed

36 Victory Conditions cards

4 double layered faction sheets

4 wooden storage boards

2 dice

1 cloth bag

1 play aid withset up instructions

1 rules manual

Game Info:

Designer: Uwe Walentin

Artist(s): Marc von Martial

Developer: Chris Synatzschke

LTD Pilot Edition: This edition is only available until 31st of October in a limited print run.



Hist. period: Renaissance

Game length: 90+ minutes

Players: 4 players

Age: 14+ years

Complexity: 5 / 10

Solitaire: no 1 / 10