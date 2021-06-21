History of the Ancients Seas LTD Collectors Box
History Of The Ancient Seas II Dies Irae
History Of The Ancient Seas Expansion I New Markets
History Of The Ancient Seas Expansion II Pirates & Barbarians
History Of The Ancient Seas III Mare Nostrum
History Of The Ancient Seas Expansion III New Armies

The limited “Collector’s Edition” of History of the Ancient Seas.

The limited “Collector’s Edition” of History of the Ancient Seas includes:

  • History of the Ancient Seas Part I: HELLAS
  • History of the Ancient Seas Part II: DIES IRAE
  • History of the Ancient Seas Part III: MARE NOSTRUM
  • plus all three expansions!

Comes in a beautiful sturdy wooden box!

Weight 14.77 kg
Dimensions 48 × 30 × 35 cm

