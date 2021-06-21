History of the Ancient Seas III – MARE NOSTRUM (2nd ed.)

Now in 2nd Edition printing. Featuring recessed double layer player boards and printed rules in English, German and French.

The game series “History of the Ancient Seas” is the ultimate journey through these exciting times. Build new fleets in your city to explore unknown lands, conquer islands and build a great empire.

In MARE NOSTRUM, the third and final instalment in the “History of the Ancient Seas”game series, you will lead one of the great Empires: The Roman Empire, the Mighty Seafarers of Carthage, the Greek City States, Egypt or Persia.

MARE NOSTRUM is by default a five player game but there is an optional rule for 4 players, the “Archimedes” Solitaire bot and the “The King is dead” static empires feature, which allow you to reduce the player count if needed.

You will move your wooden meeples (representing legions, ships, armies and fleets) across a huge, beautiful illustrated map from the Iberic half island in the west to the Anatolian mountains in the east and Gallia in the north to the Nile Delta in the south.

The game is played in highly interactive micro-impulses. The heart of the game is the “action cycle”. An action chosen by a player can’t be chosen by the other player in his upcoming segment. And each action can only be chosen a limited number of times each turn. There is always more you need to do than you can actually do.

War or peace: That is your decision! You can expand your empire by leading your people to war! But war is costly and the outcome is uncertain. You can lead your empire to the golden age of civilization by keeping the peace and bringing stability and wealth to your people without following the path of war. Offer terms to aggressive enemies to distract or delay them, but always be prepared to defend your empire.

Game Components:

2 large 122 x 84 cm mounted Map board

478 wooden Playing Pieces

38 Playing Cards

148 printed Talent Coins

5 recessed double layer Player Sheets for tracking Troops & Income

2 Play Tracks for Development & Resource tracking + 1 Play Aid

2 Play Aids with Resource Icons, Cost Table and Stability Status

“Archimedes” solo mode Rules and Cards

1 Game Rulebook

second edition includes a printed German & French Rulebook!

Game Info: