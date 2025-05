A great set of 25 “Heroes & Event Cards”.

These contain heroes like Achilles who will support a combat, the Orator who gives you a 6th action. Some cards contain the “Help of the Gods” or the opposite: “Punishment of the gods”.

This set expands your History of the Ancient Seas experience even further.

Compatible with all three modules of the History of the Ancient Seas series. Ownership of one of the base modules is required.