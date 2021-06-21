History of the Ancient Sea Expansion I: New Markets (2nd ed.)
History Of The Ancient Seas Expansion I New Markets

15.00

including VAT, shipping fees apply

Availability: In stock

With the expansion “New Markets”, players have the opportunity to create a completely new distribution of merchandise. Instead of using the merchandise printed on the map players will now place the merchandise token randomly over the map.

Designer: Karl Hauser

Artist(s): Marc von Martial

Developer: Uwe Walentin

Hist. period: Ancients

Game length: expansion

Players: 1 – 5 players

Age: 14+ years

Complexity: 5 / 10

Solitaire: yes

EAN: 4270002024205 SKU SOD202420 Categories , Tags , ,

With the expansion “New Markets”, players have the opportunity to create a completely new distribution of merchandise. Instead of using the merchandise printed on the map players will now place the merchandise token randomly over the map. Included are a couple of options.

An open distribution and the option of placing the merchandise face down are some of the options. Players know they need a trading post with silver in order to develop a banking system. But before being able to develop “Banking” you’ll need to find the silver.

There is also an optional rule that heavily favors the powers with well developed fleets.

This expansion brings a lot of variety, fun, surprises and new strategies to “History of the Ancient Seas”.

“New Markets” is an expansion and is compatible with all three volumes of “History of the Ancient Seas”.

 

Game Components:

  • 158 Merchandise Tokens
  • Rulebook

Game Info:

  • Designer: Karl Hauser
  • Artist(s): Marc von Martial
  • Developer: Uwe Walentin
  • Hist. period: Ancients
  • Game length: expansion
  • Players: 1 – 5 players
  • Age: 14+ years
  • Complexity: 5 / 10
  • Solitaire: yes
Weight 0.12 kg
Dimensions 21 × 14.8 × 0.4 cm

Related products

Shopping Cart
Scroll to Top