SPIEL25 report – NEITHER KING NOR GOD LTD PILOT EDITION promotion closing

We are back from Essen. Happy but exhausted.
What a great show we had.Whatever I tried in the last years to have no stress before a show, I always fail. This year, I needed to wait with a loaded truck until the very last moment to receive a air shipment of ASSAULT – PRIMOSOLE BRIDGE. NEITHER KING NOR GOD and dummy boxes of OPERATION VALKYRIE and THE GREAT ESCAPE arrived in the morning.
Our booth had double the size as last year and we shared it with our friends from AEGIR GAMES as we will publish the German Edition of Europa Universalis – The Price of Power.
One of the greatest joy was that Grant and Alexander from The Players Aid joined us this year to visit the convention. Before the gates opened Thursday morning they sat down, learned and immediatelly played our new release Neither King Nor God LTD PILOT EDITION. A very special edition which we market in a unique way. The copies were sold out four hours after the show opened its gates and feedback was overwhelming. We are very happy how the game is received by gamers. The promotional offer still runs this weekend, get a copy while you can.
Wolfgang and Erich have been busy demoing the new ASSAULT module: Primosole Bridge, an expansion for the very successful Assault – Sicily 43.
After returning from Essen, there will not much to time to relax: organizing shpping to Europe for Battle Commander Vol. 1, Primosole BridgeandNeither King Nor God, catching up with emails and then I will travel to a small convention in Italy, Sorrento, south of Naples before heading to Zaragoza, Batalladores Con. Therefore, if you need to wait a bit longer than usual to get a reply, please forgive me. I will work through my mail box as fast as possible.
