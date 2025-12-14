Battle Commander Vol. 1 is shipped

While you read these lines the games and expansions are loaded to reach one of the 6 hubs we work with to fulfill your orders.
While we were waiting for production to be finalized, we organized our logistics differently. As we grow, have a decent volume, and thanks to cooperating with other publishers, we are now able to ship directly from the manufacturer to these destinations:
UK,
USA,
Canada,
Continental Europe,
Australia,
Far East.
For the last two regions shipping was not easy in the past. Now, we have set up an efficient and straightforward logistics process. To our friends in the USA: please don’t worry about the tariffs. We will take care of it. There will be no additional costs to you.
I have asked the printer to send a se of sample boxes to our offices here in Europe to take a first once-over, and make sure that you’ll look forward to receive your rewards. I wanted to see first hand how the cardboard inlays look like and how the expansion can be lodged inside the box of the base game: needless to say, I am very, very happy with the final result! See images below.
If not done already, we would appreciate if you could finalize editing your shipping address. In the next few days, I will ask the ETA for each destination and will publish another update with the dates of arrival.
Thank you all for your support, patience and passion! Vive l’Empereur!
🥁🎲⚔️
Check the campaign, join us or if you already did, please edit your shipping address: BATTLE COMMANDER campaign