Battle Commander Vol. 1 is shipped

By / / 2 minutes of reading
Dear supporters, Grognards and friends

While you read these lines the games and expansions are loaded to reach one of the 6 hubs we work with to fulfill your orders.

While we were waiting for production to be finalized, we organized our logistics differently. As we grow, have a decent volume, and thanks to cooperating with other publishers, we are now able to ship directly from the manufacturer to these destinations:

UK,
USA,
Canada,
Continental Europe,
Australia,
Far East.

For the last two regions shipping was not easy in the past. Now, we have set up an efficient and straightforward logistics process. To our friends in the USA: please don’t worry about the tariffs. We will take care of it. There will be no additional costs to you.

I have asked the printer to send a se of sample boxes to our offices here in Europe to take a first once-over, and make sure that you’ll look forward to receive your rewards. I wanted to see first hand how the cardboard inlays look like and how the expansion can be lodged inside the box of the base game: needless to say, I am very, very happy with the final result! See images below.

If not done already, we would appreciate if you could finalize editing your shipping address. In the next few days, I will ask the ETA for each destination and will publish another update with the dates of arrival.

Thank you all for your support, patience and passion! Vive l’Empereur!

🥁🎲⚔️

IMG IMG IMG IMG IMG
Some of you may be wondering what we’ve been busy with over the last few weeks :-). Well, the French and Dutch versions of ‘1793: Patriots & Traitors’ have finally arrived. We finalized ‘Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg 1813’ and are currently preparing the layout of the playbooks to hand them over to the editors, ‘Neither King Nor God’ is on the same boat as is “Primosole Bridge – expansion for Assault Sicily 43”,  finishing the translations for the German version of ‘Europa Universalis Deluxe’, working on an exciting solo design by Gottardo Zacani ‘Operation Valkyrie’ and much, much more.
In a next post / newsletter I will tell more about the current and coming projects as well as send you some exciting news about our cooperations with DiSSimula and Les3Zouaves, they have designed some great games.
Vive Bonaparte!
Your Sound of Drums team
——————————

Check the campaign, join us or if you already did, please edit your shipping address: BATTLE COMMANDER campaign

Bc vol1 meeples with shadows Bc vol1 meeples with shadows Bc vol1 meeples with shadows Bc vol1 meeples with shadows

Shopping Cart
Scroll to Top