Sound of Drums at Punchedcon, UK!

Sometimes life of a publisher is great.
I have been visiting with my designer friend Wolfgang (ASSAU LT series) the superbly organized Punchedcon in UK. A long time dream to visit this event organized by Phil and Richard from our partner in the UK, Second Chance Games.
We were very happy to meet many gamers from UK in person and have the opportunity to chat with them. And I was even more happy to see that many of our games have been played at the convention. “Mare Nostrum”, the big battle scenario of “Eylau 1807”, “1793: Patriots & Traitors – The French Revolution“.
Wolfgang was presenting a physical sample of “Pimosole Bridge”, an expansion for the highly successful “Assault Sicily 43” and soon available as preorder on our website. I was presenting vol. 2 of “Battles of Napoleon: Quatre Bras 1815”.
You can join the campaign of “Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg 1813” here:
Quatre Bras at Gamefound
Vive l’Empereur!
Uwe Walentin
🥁🎲⚔️