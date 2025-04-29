“Battles of Napoleon – Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg 1813” LATE PLEDGE open

Dear Grognards, followers and supporters
Late pledges of “Battles of Napoleon Vol. 2: Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg 1813” are now available. We’re currently on track for delivery in Q3 this year.
As it happens, just a few days ago, the well-known team at The Players’ Aid, Alexander and Grant, released a video highlighting their Top 10 Wargames of 2024. We were honored and delighted to find that they both agreed on naming Battles of Napoleon Vol. 1: Eylau 1807 as their #1 wargame of the year!
Watch their summary:
Sound of Drums Games may be a relatively new name (with our first releases in late 2023), but the team behind it brings many years of experience in board game publishing.
While no game is ever truly perfect, our goal is for every customer to feel that we’ve done everything possible to get close to perfect. We blend the best of traditional wargaming with a fresh design philosophy and a strong commitment to delivering the highest quality in both gameplay and components.
We’re thrilled that this approach is being recognized by the community.
Join the campaign here:
Quatre Bras at Gamefound
Vive l’Empereur!
Uwe Walentin
🥁🎲⚔️
About the series
Sound of History is the latest initiative from the board game developer Sound of Drums, renowned for creating high-quality board games focusing on military historical periods, with satisfied customers worldwide. This new project aims to publish introductory books catering to both readers and board gamers who wish to delve into selected battles, military campaigns, and significant events in world history. We are proud to have James R. Arnold as the author of Volume 1: The Battle of Quatre Bras. A unique addition to your pledge of the game.
Similar to Sound of Drum’s ambitious board games, the books will be developed with an emphasis on high quality and in a format that is easy to carry on the go, whether traveling by train, metro, or plane. To ensure the academic standard of the content, the books will be written by qualified historians from a global network of writers. The topics will be diverse, ranging from World War II to antiquity, and from the Napoleonic Wars to the American Civil War.
The books will not be your average introduction books but cover well-known topics from different perspectives. Like the fall of Berlin 1945 from the German and the Soviet side or the Battle of the Bulge seen from an American perspective as well as from the German.
With the Sound of History book series, Sound of Drums aims to offer a strong analog reading experience that allows for immersion in a time characterized by digital noise and social unrest.
And there are plenty of future volumes heading for the press covering topics like the battle of Aspern-Essling 1809, Eylau 1807, Waterloo 1815, Market Garden 1944, Bull Run 1861, Gettysburg 1863 and many more as Sound of History dives into the world of history.
James R. Arnold is the author of over thirty military history books including seven Napoleonic campaign studies. He has received the 1995 International Napoleonic Society Literary Award and the 2018 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Award.