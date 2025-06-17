PRIMOSOLE BRIDGE now available as preorder !

Dear gamers,
Wolfgang, Marc and Erich have been working hard the last weeks to get PRIMOSOLE BRIDGE ready for preorder. I met Wolfgang in Coventry at Punchedcon where he demoed this exciting module for ASSAULT SICILY 43 with a physical sample.
By preordering this item you will have a discount and you will get an exclusive and free set of 4 scenarios that contains the fight of the British Commandos for the Malati Bridge south of the Primosole Bridge 13th and 14th of July.
You will find more information and the possibility to preorder your copy here:
Enjoy the summer and we are happy and grateful if you are interested in this great module.
Uwe and Sound of Drums Team
🥁🎲⚔️