Quatre Bras at the printer (Vassal module available)!

Dear friends
The “Battles of Napoleon” team fully understand we have tested your patience and wish to thank you so very much for standing with us.
The nature of designing and fully testing this “twin battle” game had pushed release back way beyond our expectations. Coupled with the re-design of the Series rules, the team worked very hard on finishing all the elements of this double game box. It contains a lot components and is well worth the wait. It has now gone to print!
We wish to thank our backers, followers and supporters by publicly releasing the new Series rules, playbook and Vassal modules for both Quatre Bras and Wartenburg ahead of the physical game release. Enjoy!
Created by our developer Matt and vassal designer Nicolas, you can find the Vassal modules here:
You will find the Series 2.0 rulebook and Playbook in PDF format here:
Charts and tables needed to play the games are contained in the Vassal modules.
You will be happy to know that working in the background, our Dev team have already made huge progress on Volume III of the series, “The battle of Aspern-Essling 1809”. It is about to go into playtest and we are very excited about it! It will contain a game within a game – we call it the “Bridgehead Operations Phase”, which involves both players committing limited resources in a battle of wits to keep open or deny the use of Napoleon’s hastily built pontoon bridges over the Danube. The French gambled heavily on these rickety pontoons for reinforcements and resupply.
In the meantime, enjoy playing Quatre Bras and Wartenburg via Vassal.
Vive l’Empereur!
The Staff of the Imperial Headquarters
Our special offer for No Retreat! The Russian Front 1941-45 — Designer’s Edition – The final vision. The ultimate edition. No Retreat! is still available for EUR 49.- until 31st of March 2026.
The game will also be available in localized German and French editions.
Get more information and order your copy today:
Have a great week, thank you all for your support, keep gaming!
Uwe Walentin
🥁🎲⚔️