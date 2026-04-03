Background story for Aspern-Essling! Playtests started!

Dear friends
what do we do while “Battles of Napoleon Vol. 2 – Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg 1813” is at the printer?
Well, we have been starting to work on “Battles of Napoleon Vol. 3 – Aspern-Essling 1809”. Matt Brown designed a great Vassal module and play tests started a week ago.
Find more information about the battle and the design idea here:
Please don’t forget to edit your shipping address for “Battles of Napoleon Vol. 2 – Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg 1813”
You will be happy to know that working in the background, our Dev team have already made huge progress on Volume III of the series, “The battle of Aspern-Essling 1809”. It is about to go into playtest and we are very excited about it! It will contain a game within a game – we call it the “Bridgehead Operations Phase”, which involves both players committing limited resources in a battle of wits to keep open or deny the use of Napoleon’s hastily built pontoon bridges over the Danube. The French gambled heavily on these rickety pontoons for reinforcements and resupply.
In the meantime, enjoy playing Quatre Bras and Wartenburg via Vassal.
Vive l’Empereur!
The Staff of the Imperial Headquarters
Our special offer for No Retreat! The Russian Front 1941-45 — Designer’s Edition – The final vision. The ultimate edition. No Retreat! is still available for EUR 59.- until 30th of April 2026.
The game will also be available in localized German and French editions.
Get more information and order your copy today:
Have a great week, thank you all for your support, keep gaming!
Uwe Walentin
🥁🎲⚔️