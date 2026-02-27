No Retreat! and more projects we are working on.

after all shipping data for Battle Commander, Primosole Bridge and Neither King Nor God has been transferred and shipping to you started, the files for Battles of Napoleon Vol. 2 are in the final stages to start printing this long awaited game, we don’t lean back. No, Sir!
We have a fantastic offer for you: No Retreat! The Russian Front 1941-45 in a Designer’s Edition. All Carl Paradis ever wanted to have in his great classic design, here it is. No compromise!
Highest component quality (among these: dual layered army mats) with stunning new visuals from Marc von Martial and Wouter Schoutteten.
No Retreat! The Russian Front 1941-45 — Designer’s Edition is the ultimate overhaul of Carl Paradis’s award-nominated classic. Every component has been redesigned, every system sharpened, every card rewritten. New maps. New counters. A full 70-card Event deck. A massively expanded Solitaire Kit.
This isn’t just a reprint. It’s the version the designer always dreamed of — crafted after 45 years of studying the Russian Front.
The final vision. The ultimate edition. No Retreat!
Attention:
This is a preorder item that will be available at a special discount:
EUR 49.- from Friday 27th of February until 31st of March 2026.
From 1st of April until 8th of May 2026 the game will be available at EUR 59.-.
After 8th of May 2026 the game will be available for EUR 69.-
The game will be available and shipped end of June 2026.
The game will also be available in localized German and French editions.
While we are realizing this outstanding game, we are working on No Retreat! The West Front 1944-45. It was planned as Vol. 5 in the series but has not been published so far. All fans of the No Retreat! series were eagerly hoping for having it on their table one day. I can’t promise but I am fairly sure that we will include a 1940 scenario in this game.
What else?
Well, behind the scenes, we’re working hard every day to figure out the logistics. I might have mentioned this a bunch of times LOL, which shows how much it’s on our minds and what a tricky challenge it is. We recently found the best possible partner for distribution and sales in Asia with VFI. It’s a big and important step. My true passion is design and development (I will never forget that Kevin Zucker once said in an interview that running OSG is 90% business management and only 10% research, design, and development). I hope that in the coming years I will find a much better balance in favor of design and development. Now that my work on Quatre Bras/Wartenburg is complete, I can devote myself fully to the next volume of BoN with Mark Trowbridge: Aspern-Essling. It is a great pleasure to design the battle behind the battle (the efforts to build or destroy pontoon bridges across the Danube). I am looking forward to bringing the Austrians into play for the first time. The Austrians were the most stubborn opponents of the French during the Revolution and the Napoleonic era, and it is surprising how few games feature battles between the French Empire and Austria.
Together with Matt Brown, I am working on transferring the basic ideas of BoN to ACW. We have a concrete idea of how we want to bring the “most important” battles in chronological order and the development of armies, commanders, and warfare to the game board.
We are working with Jim Lauffenburger on an innovative system for operational warfare in World War II: Iron Cross. There will be a traditional framework, but we will be modeling many new aspects. Aspects that seem so obvious that I wonder why no one has taken a closer look at them before.
Chris Synatzschke is working intensively on refining the epic version of Neither King Nor God. We will have a fifth faction (Spanish Habsburg) and a non player faction (Ottoman Empire) in the game as well a exciting diplomacy layer. A game that we will also publish in German and French. I am delighted that the game mechanics by Grant and Alexander have been so well received.
Open the box video Neither King Nor God TPA
And finally, we have just signed a contract with Jason St. Just for a new expansion of the highly successful 1793: Patriots & Traitors. This game is generating a lot of controversial discussion. We expected that. The French Revolution is not an easy topic. With 1791: A New Dawn we will have a new and fascinating scenario. Since the game is almost sold out, we will be reprint it together with the Chinese and Spanish editions.
