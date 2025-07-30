PRIMOSOLE BRIDGE preorder closing !

Dear gamers,
thanks so much for your overwhelming feedback and many many per-orders for this super exciting expansion of ASSAULT SICILY 43: PRIMOSOLE BRIDGE. All of you will find a copy of the special scenario booklet Malati Bridge (exclusive and free set of 4 scenarios that contains the fight of the British Commandos for the Malati Bridge south of the Primosole Bridge 13th and 14th of July) in your copy as a big “thank you” from us to you for your trust and support.
The preorder window is closing 31st of July and from 1st of August the selling price will raise from EUR 59.- to EUR 69.-.
You will find more information and the possibility to preorder your copy here:
Enjoy the summer and we are happy and grateful if you are interested in this great module.
Uwe, Erich Wolfgang and Sound of Drums Team
🥁🎲⚔️