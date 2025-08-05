Preproduction samples arrived: Battle Commander Vol. 1

Dear supporters, Grognards and friends
I hope you have a great and happy summer with lots of free time to play. We were very busy. A lot was going on the last months. We have a very ambitious schedule for the next two years and are preparing great projects. There’s no time for any kind of holiday. I am totally excited and at work 24/7.
The physical preproduction sample copies of BATTLE COMMANDER Vol. 1 have arrived. We are now checking everything carefully and so far everything looks very good. We expected great quality and are very, very pleased what we hold in our hands. Please see for yourself.
Box of the spanish Edition:
Content of the Spanish edition (we are missing the pedestrial inlay here):
French box:
We will start mass production in the next few days. We only have the small problem that we are still waiting for the final files of the Italian rules. Nevertheless, we will start printing the ‘hardware’.
We are closing the Pledge Manager these days, you would help us a lot if you edit your delivery address if not done, yet. I already did a test export of the backer data a fortnight ago and 8% of your shipping data was missing.
This brings me to a question that Carl forwarded to me: Is there a way to pick up your copy in Essen? Yes. Big Yes. That would mean a lot to me. See the picture of the bag in which I would like to give you your copy.
We had it made especially for this trade fair :-). All I need is your pledge ID and I will have your copy ready for you in Essen during Spiel25 and hand it over in person.
Best regards, your Sound of Drums Team
PS: Some of you may be wondering what we’ve been busy with over the last few weeks :-). Well, the French and Dutch versions of ‘1793: Patriots & Traitors’ have finally arrived. We are busy testing the scenarios of ‘Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg 1813’, developing ‘Neither King Nor God’, preparing the campaign of the German version of ‘Europa Universalis Deluxe’, working on an exciting solo design by Gottardo Zacani ‘Operation Valkyrie’ and much more.
If you have any issue, any concern, please get in touch with me at projects@soundofdrumsgames.com. We are currently working on setting up a new support email address. This will take a few more days.
Vive Bonaparte!
Your Sound of Drums team
Check the campaign and join us: BATTLE COMMANDER campaign
🥁🎲⚔️