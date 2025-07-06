Pledge Manager is closing: Battle Commander Vol. 1

Dear Grognards
we hope you enjoy the summer with family and friends and plenty of free time to play games.
We have been quite busy finalising all the printing files for BATTLE COMMANDER Vol. 1 and the expansion #1. But much to our chagrin we still wait for feedback from our Italian partner BlacKnight Editions which is a pity as this is slowing down the process.
We will close the Pledge Manager 14th of July.
When the PM is closed, you will still be able to edit your shipping address. Our experience with fulfillment of a project is, that the sooner we start to prepare shipping data and send it over to the different fulfillment partners the better. Therefore, please edit your shipping address at your convenience. I will get in touch with those of you who didn’t finalize their shipping information after 14th of July to ask if there is any issue with editing your shipping address or if you need any other support.
We are very excited to see this very promising and beautiful series come to life.
Vive Bonaparte!
Your Sound of Drums team
——————————
A message from our designer Carl Paradis 🙂
Hello Guys,
On my side of things, this has been a very hectic four years, ever since I decided to tackle this exciting project; that topic being my #1 all-time Wargaming period. What started as a smallish single game affair (Marengo) has ballooned into a full-fledged series that will cover the whole of the Napoleonic wars, thanks to the unwavering support and enthusiasm of SoD, and our awesome playtest & proofing team.
Making this series available in many languages, with high-quality translations from the get-go was a major and very bold undertaking, but it was well worth it! Note that the current rulebook will be universal over all the Napoleonic Volumes, and will be released as fast as you can order them; in fact, Volume II will near completion in about a month. Other “black powder” time periods will also follow, starting with the American Civil War.
I can’t wait to have Volume I delivered to you, and listen to your input about the gameplay and the simulation engine.
Game on!
Carl Paradis
Your Sound of Drums Team
Check the campaign and join us: BATTLE COMMANDER campaign
Uwe
🥁🎲⚔️