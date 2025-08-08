1793 Patriots & Traitors: unboxing by The Players Aid – French & Dutch versions in stock!

Another brief news to show you that there’s on YouTube a new interesting video by The Players Aid offering a nice unboxing and overview of 1793 Patriots & Traitors.
Thank you, Alexander! Fantastic! Enjoy!
AND as much as I am happy about this unboxing video, I am even more happy that last week – finally – finally – finally the FRENCH and DUTCH versions of 1793 and 1795 have been shipped from our warehouse. A seemingly endless story and chain of delays and again bad luck with the broker who boocked the container caused a delay which I can hardly explain. Ok, the translators and proofreaders for the French and Dutch versions needed more time. Thats why we decided to print these versions at a later stage. I did the mistake to not send enough English copies to Europe with the first batch. When the games were finally printed it took a month until they were picked up, the ship was travelling in the Chinese Sea for another two weeks before heading towards Europe where it arrived end of June, clearing customs and finally the games arrived 14th of July. And don’t ask me why the warehouse took 3 weeks to ship the games to you. Many of you have the attitude “it comes when it comes”, some where not happy that we didn’t communicate much. Well, I love communicating, but I felt like an idiot when trying to explain these delays. Some of you may know the process better than others and know that there are sometimes these unexplicable delays. Believe me, I was frustrated, too. Oh well, at the end the beautiful games are in your hands (or are supposed to be there in the next days). And our Australian backers had a very special drama, too. Games were sent. But not the expansions. Hard to explain why this happened to an experienced fulfillment partner like Aetherworks.
Japan! I hear you. I will personally pack the wooden boxes for you (the games, the regular pledges should have been sent in the meantime).
What happens next: I will have send a couple of copies to my office because I know there will be a percentage of games that will miss items and I need to be able to react quickly.
In case you need any kind of support, please get in touch with me at: projets@soundofdrumsgames.com. Normally I reply within 24 hours. The”Support” email address is still swamped – we are working on it.
Please enjoy the summer, enjoy this game (or another 🙂
In German, we have this wonderful and beautiful expression “bleibt uns gewogen”. I offer a drink to the one among you who provides me the most euqivilent and beautiful translation:-)
All the best
Uwe