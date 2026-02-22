Precise shipping info /update BATTLE COMMANDER!

We are as excited as you that this beautiful game is finally arriving on your doorstep.
I was super busy preparing the shipping data for the 6 hubs and how happy I am that each hub is using a different template to provide data to them. 🙂 Oh, well, that is life.
As you may have noticed, our friends in Australia are served for this project first. It was the other way round in the previous campaigns.
Thank you all for your support and patience. You provided 99.5% of valid shipping data, very few inquiries from my side. Let me try to answer all possible questions in this update.
Overview:
Canada -> all shipping data sent, games arrived at the hub and are shipped these days
Australia -> all shipping data sent, games arrived and are are shipped as we speak
UK -> all shipping data sent, games are in England, supposed to be in the warehouse Monday and start shipping Wednesday 25th of February
US-> at port, still in customs, tariffs paid by us, waiting for release by customs officer
Continental Europe– > waiting two weeks now for a free slot in Harbour Hamburg for unloading, rail transport to Leipzig is organized.
NZ->will be handled by AUSTRALIA.
Asia-> will be handled by DHL.
Spanish copies -> will arrive in Hamburg, Germany. ETA Hamburg 25th of Feb.
Italian copies -> will be printed first week of March provided the co-publisher will give his GO (I assume that yes).
As we were consolidating shipping of three games (Battle Commander, Primosole, Neither King Nor God) and many of you ordered more than one game (THANK YOU) we will consolidate shipping and will save some costs and I am more than happy to pay you back the saving.
PLEASE allow the following procedure: when I sent the shipping data to the hubs, I sorted the files by name/address. The hub will consolidate the shipping. If you paid for example three times shipping for three games and we consolidate into one shipment, once I get charged for shipment I WILL CONTACT YOU. I will need to wait to reimburse until I have seen the invoice. Imagine 150 gamers sending a request when and how we reimburse the difference 🙂 Hard to manage.
Let me think. Anything else? If yes, don’t hesitate to ask.
I hope you will be as surprised by the package and happy as I was when I hold the game in my hands for the first time.
We have finished the rules files for “Battle of Napoleon Vol. 2”, Mark Trowbridge and Matt Brown are preparing the test copy for BoN Vol. 3 Aspern-Essling, Carl is working on Battle Commander Vol. 2, and we are preparing No Retreat! The Russian Front which will be available for preorder early next week. So much things going on:-)
Have a great week, keep on gaming!
Uwe and the team of Sound of Drums
We finished the layout of the playbook of Battle of Napoleon Vol.2 which will have 48 pages! A lot of exciting content. We will send this last remaining file to the printer soon. I mentioned earlier that the “hardware” was finished a while ago.
Please find below our projects that we are currently working on. We are happy if you follow these or if we can keep you updated here at our blog. See our previous blog for more information about these games.
Stay tuned for more information about these great games!
THANK you all for your tremendous support. We really appreciate it!
With your enthusiasm we are able to bring you fantastic games on your table. Our ambition is to show and prove that we are trying to make a maximum effort that you will hold close to perfect games in your hands.
Uwe Walentin
🥁🎲⚔️
