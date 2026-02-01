Shipping update BATTLE COMMANDER! Status of BATTLES OF NAPOLEON VOL. 2

Dear friends, gamers, grognards!
Please find at the end of the blog precise shipping information for the different regions world wide. I was working very hard in the background to be able to ship our games directly from the printer to 6 different hubs. This will be very efficient when it comes to fulfillment. The incoming containers include not only Battle Commander Vol. 1 + BC: Expansion 1 but also the Neither King Nor God and finally Primosole Bridge.
We collected almost 100% of all shipping data, thank you all, this makes our life much easier.
We finished the layout of the playbook of Battle of Napoleon Vol.2 which will have 48 pages! A lot of exciting content. We will send this last remaining file to the printer soon. I mentioned earlier that the “hardware” was finished a while ago.
We opened the Pledge Manager of the German edition of Euopa Universalis – The Price of Power.
First half of February we will be able to show you more of No Retreat Vol. 1 – East Front Designer’s Edition. This game and its following volumes will be part of our preorder system. I said to Carl that he has complete freedom of design and I asked him to put everything in the box he always dreamed of.
Please find below our projects that we are currently working on. We are happy if you follow these or if we can keep you updated here at our blog. See our previous blog for more information about these games.
Stay tuned for more information about these great games!
THANK you all for your tremendous support. We really appreciate it!
With your enthusiasm we are able to bring you fantastic games on your table. Our ambition is to show and prove that we are trying to make a maximum effort that you will hold close to perfect games in your hands.
PS: important not about availability and shipping of Neither King Nor God LTD Pilot Edition: if you ordered and paid, then please don’t be confused that the game is sold out in our webshop. Your copy is save. Remaining copies mid of November have been bought by some retailers. Some fullfillment centers like the one in the US marked the process of fulfillment as “shipped” – this can’t be. Sorry for the confusion.
Please find a list of the shipping / arrival data (please add +/- 5 days on ETA for transfer from the customs and start of fulfillment process at the warehouse of your region):
- Japan: Arrived & Picked Up ✅
- Germany (2590DE) – Hamburg:
- Carrier: COSCO
- Vessel: COSCO NETHERLANDS 075W
- SO: 6440018980
- Container: 1x40HQ
- ETA Hamburg: February 20
- United States (2590US):
- Carrier: ZIM
- Vessel: PUSAN C 107W
- SO: ZIMUSHH31993985
- Container: 2x40HQ
- ETA NYK Port: February 8
- ETA Final (Saint Louis, MO): February 17
- United Kingdom (2590UK):
- Vessel: OOCL GERMANY V.037W
- Container: 1x40HQ
- ATD: January 12
- ETA: February 15
- Australia (ACWL25123100927):
- Reference: SOLM000424327
- Latest Status (Jan 23): ETA delayed.
- Port: Melbourne
- New ETA: January 31 (Subject to further confirmation)-> arrived in the meantime
- Canada:
- ETA Vancouver Port: January 28 (Estimated, subject to actual arrival).
- Next Step: After port arrival, shipment will be transferred by rail to Toronto.