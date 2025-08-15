LTD edition of Battle Commander and preview QUATRE BRAS 1815 / WARTENBURG 1813

Dear supporters, Grognards and friends
while many of you are having well deserved holidays (like do most of the team members of Sound of Drums) I could’t resist to assemble the sample sets of BATTLE COMMANDER and the wooden craft box of the LTD edition and send you two images. I will close the pledge manager this weekend. I already wanted to do so three weeks ago and thought “ah, maybe one of you wants to change his pledge or join the project in the last minute”.
But now, I really need to close the PM, create the fulfillment data and head on to focus on the work that is awaiting me with my own design: BATTLES OF NAPOLEON VOL. 2 – QUATRE BRAS 1815 / WARTENBURG 1813.
Well, we are a little behind schedule but the good news is, I have found some really helpful and capable hands: Mark Trowbridge aka “Marshal Berthier” will take over development of the series and already did a great job on QB 1815 and will for WB 1813. He has with him the amazing grognards Matt and Nicolas and will also coordinate playtesting. And I have a really genious editor in chief with me: Marc Henna aka “Marshal Ney”.
I am so grateful and blessed to be allowed to have these folks on the boat to make our games close to perfect.
And by the way, knowing that the realization takes more time than thought (surprisingly….), we want to finalize work quickly (without rush, we want to deliver great quality) BECAUSE we are already so excited to start to work on ASPERN-ESSLING 1809. We have some fantastic ideas for this game. We will portray the battle behind the battle in a way no one did before. Mark and I had a very interesting conversation about the possible influence of commanders on different events during a battle and there an idea rose for which we are totally enthusiastic.
But for now, rest assured with QB 1815 and WB 1813 you will get two battles in one box and especially the later is great to play. A lot of tough decisions to take.
If you have any issue, any concern, please get in touch with me at projects@soundofdrumsgames.com. We are currently working on setting up a new support email address. This will take a few more days.
Vive l’Empereur!
Your Sound of Drums team
