Les 3 Zouaves and Sound of Drums partnership

Les 3 Zouaves ambition: “To leverage the recognized expertise of Sound of Drums (publisher of the epic series History of the Ancient Seas, the magnificent Eylau 1807 and the internationally successful 1793 Traitors and Patriots) and the creativity of the team gathered around Yves Roig, to offer you games with the best quality/price ratio; both accessible and challenging at the same time.”
The aim of this partnership is to allow Les 3 Zouaves to devote themselves fully to the design and development of historical games, while Sound of Drums, under the direction of Uwe Walentin, is committed to applying its publishing experience to ensure the physical quality of the productions, as well as handling logistics and distribution.
Although mutually independent, Sound of Drums and Les 3 Zouaves are two companies united by a common desire to offer players the best of historical gaming.
Sound of Drums; games, praised for their richness, depth, and exceptional production quality, are a natural fit with the creations of Les 3 Zouaves. Brandywine, Les 3 Zouaves first title, paved the way for an original and immersive collection.
And this is just the beginning…
Forthcoming titles from Les3 Zouaves include:
- Austerlitz, un Coup de Tonnerre by Rod Bauer – A quick playing but immersive game of Napoleon’s greatest victory.
- L’Envol de l’Aigle by Jason St Just – The plot to rescue Napoleon from St Helena.
But beyond that, other titles are already emerging on the horizon, including:
- La Grande Fresque de 1815 (Yves Roig) – Napoléons 1815 Belgian Campaign,
- Chickamauga (Stephen Parker), and
- Cabinet Noir (Maurice Suckling), which promises a unique approach to the Napoleonic game of espionage and intrigue.
Link: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/les-3-zouaves/brandywine-1777-a-time-for-heroes
So many projects that will enrich a varied, complementary and coherent catalogue, designed to arouse curiosity & surprise and to excite players.
Stay tuned; this partnership is just beginning, and the adventure is just getting started!
