Les 3 Zouaves and Sound of Drums partnership

Les 3 Zouaves and Sound of Drums are joining forces…
… in a partnership focused on play, history and passion.
As you know, I have been working in the field of publishing for many years. Throughout this time, I have never felt competition for other publishers but rather a collegial, friendly relationship.
At the end of the 90s we had a well established partnership between a number of publishers such as PS Games from The Netherlands, Millennium from France and Spain, Café Games in the US, as well as others. The most important aspect of this mutually beneficial partnership was that it allowed us to publish localized versions of our games – this would not have been possible if everyone had worked independently. What was true then, is even more true today. The world has come closer together over the last 25 years and this provides even great opportunities for cooperation.. The more successful we publishers are, the more we can invest in game quality and marketing, to the benefit of the hobby at large. The cooperation with my friends, Wolfgang from Assault Games and Yves from Les 3 Zouaves (and hopefully soon Sergio Schiavi from DiSSimula), should help them focus on design while I take care of many aspects of the publishing process. As a result, they can design and publish more, and so provide you with more great designs!

Les 3 Zouaves ambition: “To leverage the recognized expertise of Sound of Drums (publisher of the epic series History of the Ancient Seas, the magnificent Eylau 1807 and the internationally successful 1793 Traitors and Patriots) and the creativity of the team gathered around Yves Roig, to offer you games with the best quality/price ratio; both accessible and challenging at the same time.”

The aim of this partnership is to allow Les 3 Zouaves to devote themselves fully to the design and development of historical games, while Sound of Drums, under the direction of Uwe Walentin, is committed to applying its publishing experience to ensure the physical quality of the productions, as well as handling logistics and distribution.

Although mutually independent, Sound of Drums and Les 3 Zouaves are two companies united by a common desire to offer players the best of historical gaming.

Sound of Drums; games, praised for their richness, depth, and exceptional production quality, are a natural fit with the creations of Les 3 Zouaves. Brandywine, Les 3 Zouaves first title, paved the way for an original and immersive collection.

And this is just the beginning…

Forthcoming titles from Les3 Zouaves include:

  • Austerlitz, un Coup de Tonnerre by Rod Bauer – A quick playing but immersive game of Napoleon’s greatest victory.
  • L’Envol de l’Aigle by Jason St Just – The plot to rescue Napoleon from St Helena.

But beyond that, other titles are already emerging on the horizon, including:

  • La Grande Fresque de 1815 (Yves Roig) – Napoléons 1815 Belgian Campaign,
  • Chickamauga (Stephen Parker), and
  • Cabinet Noir (Maurice Suckling), which promises a unique approach to the Napoleonic game of espionage and intrigue.

Brandywine 1777, currently prelaunching on Gamefound, Les 3 Zouaves first title, paved the way for an original and immersive collection

Link: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/les-3-zouaves/brandywine-1777-a-time-for-heroes

 

So many projects that will enrich a varied, complementary and coherent catalogue, designed to arouse curiosity &amp; surprise and to excite players.

Stay tuned; this partnership is just beginning, and the adventure is just getting started!

If you have any issue, any concern, please get in touch with me at projects@soundofdrumsgames.com. We are currently working on setting up a new support email address. This will take a few more days.
Vive l’Empereur!
Your Sound of Drums team
——————————

🥁🎲⚔️

