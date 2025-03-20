Europa Universalis – The Price of Power German Edition by SoD

cDear gamers

We are proud and delighted to be able to offer you the German edition of Europa Universalis – The Price of Power in the Deluxe Version. It was clear to us that we also wanted to offer the expansion Defying Destiny in the German version of this project.

A great team of translators is already in the process of translating the individual game components. We are still looking for a suitable German title for Defying Destiny. Otherwise, one thing is clear: our edition will be a 100% localized version with a lot of flair and atmosphere. The small advantage we have is that our translation will take into account all known errata and ambiguities in order to offer you a near “perfect game” (I like to say that “perfect games” don’t exist, but we do our best to be close to perfect).

To make the experience of playing a game of Europa Universalis – The Price of Power as easy as possible, we will offer a beginner’s guide. Thankfully, there is already a large following for this epic game.

There will be three pledge levels: The Deluxe Edition of Europa Universalis – The Price of Power , the “player bundle” (game plus the expansion) and the ALL IN (game, expansion and all add-ons), with a generous discount.

Your Sound of Drums Team

Check the campaign and join us: EUROPA UNIVERSALIS campaign

Please take care of yourself, hug your beloved and stay safe

Uwe

🥁🎲⚔️

 

und da es sich um eine deutsche Ausgabe handelt, das ganze natürlich auch auf Deutsch:-)

Liebe Spielfreunde
wir sind stolz und freuen uns total Euch die deutsche Ausgabe von Europa Universalis – Der Preis der Macht in der Deluxe Version anbieten zu dürfen. Für uns war klar, daß wir zu diesem Projekt auch unbedingt die Erweiterung Defying Destiny in der deutschen Version anbieten wollen.
Ein großartiges Team von Übersetzern ist bereits dabei, die einzelnen Spielbestandteile zu übersetzen. Für Defying Destiny suchen wir noch nach einem passenden deutschen Titel. Ansonsten ist klar: es wird sich bei unserer Ausgabe um eine 100% lokalisierte Version handeln, mit viel Flair und Atmosphäre. Der kleine Vorteil, den wir haben, ist, dass unsere Übersetzung alle bekannten Errata und Unklarheiten berücksichtigen wird, um Euch ein annähernd “perfektes Spiel” anzubieten (ich sage gern, daß “perfekte Spiele” nicht existieren, aber wir geben uns Mühe, nahe perfekt zu sein).
Um den Zugang zum Spielerlebnis einer Partie Europa Universalis – Der Preis der Macht möglichst einfach zu machen, werden wir einen Einsteigerleitfaden anbieten. Es gibt bereits dankenderweise schon eine große Fangemeinde dieses epischen Spiels.
Es wird drei “pledge levels” geben: Die Deluxe Ausgabe von Europa Universalis – Der Preis der Macht , das “player bundle” (Spiel plus die Erweiterung) und den ALL IN (Spiel, Erweiterung und alle add-ons), mit einem großzügigen Rabatt.

Folgt uns: EUROPA UNIVERSALIS Deutsche Ausgabe

Bleibt gesund, erfreut Euch am kommenden Frühling und genießt das Hobby

Uwe

🥁🎲⚔️

 

