Europa Universalis – The Price of Power German Edition by SoD

cDear gamers
We are proud and delighted to be able to offer you the German edition of Europa Universalis – The Price of Power in the Deluxe Version. It was clear to us that we also wanted to offer the expansion Defying Destiny in the German version of this project.
A great team of translators is already in the process of translating the individual game components. We are still looking for a suitable German title for Defying Destiny. Otherwise, one thing is clear: our edition will be a 100% localized version with a lot of flair and atmosphere. The small advantage we have is that our translation will take into account all known errata and ambiguities in order to offer you a near “perfect game” (I like to say that “perfect games” don’t exist, but we do our best to be close to perfect).
To make the experience of playing a game of Europa Universalis – The Price of Power as easy as possible, we will offer a beginner’s guide. Thankfully, there is already a large following for this epic game.
There will be three pledge levels: The Deluxe Edition of Europa Universalis – The Price of Power , the “player bundle” (game plus the expansion) and the ALL IN (game, expansion and all add-ons), with a generous discount.
Your Sound of Drums Team
Check the campaign and join us: EUROPA UNIVERSALIS campaign
Please take care of yourself, hug your beloved and stay safe
Uwe
🥁🎲⚔️
und da es sich um eine deutsche Ausgabe handelt, das ganze natürlich auch auf Deutsch:-)
Folgt uns: EUROPA UNIVERSALIS Deutsche Ausgabe
Bleibt gesund, erfreut Euch am kommenden Frühling und genießt das Hobby
Uwe
🥁🎲⚔️