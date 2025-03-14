Wood blocks & tokens Battle Commander Vol. 1

Dear Grognards,
Thanks for following and supporting this exciting game project.
We are now working hard behind the scenes on the final game components, and want to share with you some images of what great table presence this game will have.
As we’ll shortly have the final print files ready, it’ll also soon be time to close the PM to prepare fulfillment, then shipping.
For those who didn’t edit their postal address yet, a kind reminder to do so in the next couple of days.
Vive Bonaparte!
Your Sound of Drums Team
Please support the family!
Dear Grognards as you know, our fellow gamer and brother Mark Ruggiero was in a terrible situation as his family still is.
While gamers in San Diego, Utrecht and Zaragoza did what he most loved to do – playing games and connecting wit other gamers – he passed away, which makes us at Sound of Drums very very sad.
At the start of the campaign we offered the unique “Mark Ruggiero Edition” pledge, which was immediately backed. Since then I got a lot of feedback requesting if we (the community and the publisher Sound of Drums) could do some more to support the family. Many would have liked to pledge the unique edition.
Here is the idea: we created a “Mark Ruggiero Pledge”. Mark was an incredibly supportive gamer (especially for smaller publishers) and with Sound of Drums projects he always backed the LTD Editon plus the base game plus all available expansions.
The pledge we created is a discounted base game plus one expansion for EUR 84.- to which we add EUR 15.- as donation from your side and we, Sound of Drums, will add another EUR 15.- as donation. Which will result in EUR 30.- for each pledge. We will send the total sum to Mark’s brother Ron Ruggiero.
In difficult times, it is really moving to see howthe community is helping one of its brothers and let me say that we thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts. If you already backed, please feel free to change your pledge, we are aware of this option and the consequence that we will donate from our site to the family, don’t worry, that is totally intentional and comes from the bottom of our heart.
Please take care of yourself, hug your beloved and stay safe
Uwe
