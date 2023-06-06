History of the Ancient Sea Expansion III: New Armies (2nd ed.)

With the expansion “New Armies” players will replace the wooden playing pieces in the three games by wooden blocks that will provide a huge amount of fog of war to the game. Fully colored stickers of Ships and Legions are put on top of the blocks. On the back there are stickers of their strength. Information of strength will only be revealed at the moment of combat.

This expansion gives the military aspect of the game a completely new approach to “History of the Ancient Seas”.

“New Armies” is an expansion and is compatible with all three volumes of “History of the Ancient Seas”.

Game Components:



156 wooden blocks

312 fully colored stickers

Rulebook

Game Info: