History of the Ancient Sea Expansion III: New Armies (2nd ed.)
History Of The Ancient Seas Expansion III New Armies 2nd Ed
History Of The Ancient Seas Expansion III New Armies

29.00

including VAT, shipping fees apply

Availability: In stock

With the “History of the Ancient Seas” expansion “New Armies” players will replace the wooden playing pieces in the three games by wooden blocks that will provide a huge amount of fog of war to the game.

Designer: Karl Hauser

Artist(s): Marc von Martial

Developer: Uwe Walentin

Hist. period: Ancients

Game length: expansion

Players: 1 – 5 players

Age: 14+ years

Complexity: 5 / 10

Solitaire: yes

EAN: 4270002024229 SKU SOD202422 Categories , Tags , ,

With the expansion “New Armies” players will replace the wooden playing pieces in the three games by wooden blocks that will provide a huge amount of fog of war to the game. Fully colored stickers of Ships and Legions are put on top of the blocks. On the back there are stickers of their strength. Information of strength will only be revealed at the moment of combat.

This expansion gives the military aspect of the game a completely new approach to “History of the Ancient Seas”.

“New Armies” is an expansion and is compatible with all three volumes of “History of the Ancient Seas”.

Game Components:

  • 156 wooden blocks
  • 312 fully colored stickers
  • Rulebook

Game Info:

  • Designer: Karl Hauser
  • Artist(s): Marc von Martial
  • Developer: Uwe Walentin
  • Hist. period: Ancients
  • Game length: expansion
  • Players: 1 – 5 players
  • Age: 14+ years
  • Complexity: 5 / 10
  • Solitaire: yes
Weight 0.57 kg
Dimensions 21.2 × 15 × 3.9 cm

Related products

Shopping Cart
Scroll to Top