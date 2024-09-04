1793: An illustrated (his-)story to the French Revolution
1793: An illustrated (his-)story to the French Revolution
1793: An illustrated (his-)story to the French Revolution - Image 2
1793: An illustrated (his-)story to the French Revolution - Image 3
1793: An illustrated (his-)story to the French Revolution - Image 4

39.90

including VAT, shipping fees apply

Availability: In stock

Illustrated Guide to the French Revolution, hardcover edition.

EAN: 4270003147996 SKU SOD202317 Categories , , Tags ,

The 244 pages Illustrated Guide to the French Revolution, hardcover edition.

Weight 0.6 kg
Dimensions 21 × 14.8 × 2.5 cm

Related products

Shopping Cart
Scroll to Top