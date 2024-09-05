1795: Die Thermidorianer (Deutsch) – expansion
Patriots & Traitors Expansion 1795 The Thermidorians
Patriots & Traitors Expansion 1795 The Thermidorians

1795: The Thermidorians is an expansion for 1793: Patriots & Traitors.

1795: The Thermidorians is an expansion for 1793: Patriots & Traitors.

Ownership of the base game is needed to play this expansion.

German version of the game.

Game Components:

  • 1 location tile
  • 15 Tarot sized playing cards
  • 4 customized wooden pieces
  • 1 rules manual

  • Designer: Jason St. Just
  • Artist(s): Marc von Martial
  • Developer: Uwe Walentin
  • Hist. period: French Revolution
  • Game length: 30 – 120 minutes+
  • Players: 1 – 5 players
  • Age: 14+ years
  • Complexity: 5 / 10
  • Solitaire: yes 10 / 10
