1795: Die Thermidorianer (Deutsch) – expansion

1795: The Thermidorians is an expansion for 1793: Patriots & Traitors.
Ownership of the base game is needed to play this expansion.
German version of the game.
Game Components:
- 1 location tile
- 15 Tarot sized playing cards
- 4 customized wooden pieces
- 1 rules manual
Game Info:
- Designer: Jason St. Just
- Artist(s): Marc von Martial
- Developer: Uwe Walentin
- Hist. period: French Revolution
- Game length: 30 – 120 minutes+
- Players: 1 – 5 players
- Age: 14+ years
- Complexity: 5 / 10
- Solitaire: yes 10 / 10