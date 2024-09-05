1793: Verräter & Patrioten, Die Französische Revolution, Jahr II (Deutsch)

For more than three years now, the banner of Revolution has been fluttering over France. Sure, the old structure has fallen but still the people clamour for change. There is a shortage of bread and on the borders the Austrians and Prussians are ready to invade. The press has become mighty popular, publicly denouncing traitors and calling the populace to arms. There are some that believe that the Revolution has gone far enough, but for others it has yet to begin. The land bubbles with intrigue and unrest. These are dangerous times. Now that the monarchy under Louis XVI has fallen, who will dare to take the reins as the nation crumbles?

1793: Patriots & Traitors recreates the chaos that tore up France in the years 1792-1794 as it has never been done before!

Each of the players belong to a political faction, each with their own objective. Although engaged in a brutal political tug-of-war, they WILL have to work together to prevent the armies of Austria, Prussia and Sardinia-Piedmont from reaching Paris, thereby crushing the Revolution and ending the game prematurely…for everyone!

1793: Patriots & Traitors is a very compact CDG game that makes use of multi-functional playing cards to allow the players a broad range of decisions…and rest assure that every decision made has its consequences. With them, the players will be able to influence a number of areas in Paris (National Convention, Palais-Egalité, the Paris streets…) or the provinces. Each controlled area offers certain benefits…or will help them to perform a Coup d’Etat or Civil War if things turn for the worse…

Also included are the various revolutionary protagonists such as Robespierre, Danton, Marat, Brissot who can help their faction to achieve their objective if they are not arrested or assassinated in the meantime!

Core mechanic is the possibility of making of laws for the new Republic which will change the game rules or even alter the board…of course: it’s a Revolution!

Be prepared for a warm and asymmetrical game of high replayability that will allow you and your fellow patriots to relive the French Revolution: from the heated discussions in the National Convention to the angry streets of Paris and from the cheering crowds around the bloody guillotine to the gun smoke filled battlefield of Fleurus!

1793: Patriots & Traitors is a true aristocratic banquet for 1 to 5 lovers of history by the hand of Jason St. Just.

Marc von Martial, one of the best graphic artists in the business, is in charge of the artwork. Gamers can expect beautiful era style maps and beautiful customized wooden meeples! They will not be disappointed by his skills and love for the detail.

Game Components:

1 Paris board (62 x 62cm)

1 France board (30 x 30cm)

5 faction sheets

10 location tiles

150 wooden influence cubes

95 Tarot sized playing cards

47 customized wooden pieces

1 multiplayer rules manual

1 solo / 2 player rules manual

4 player Aid Sheets

5 Cotton bags

Game Info:

Designer: Jason St. Just

Artist(s): Marc von Martial

Developer: Uwe Walentin

Hist. period: French Revolution

Game length: 30 – 120 minutes+

Players: 1 – 5 players

Age: 14+ years

Complexity: 5 / 10

Solitaire: yes 10 / 10

German version of the game.