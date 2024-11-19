Sound of Drums Overview by Homo Ludens

Here is another recent video, this time a new interview of Uwe Walentin made by Homo Ludens at the at the recent Batalladores convention in Zaragoza.
“Uwe shares insights into the company’s mission to balance engaging gameplay with historical authenticity, aiming to provide players with the context to rewrite history without being bound to repeat it. We also discuss Sound of Drums’ design philosophy, which emphasizes decision-making and minimizes reliance on charts, tables, and dice, focusing instead on immersive map-based action. Uwe’s extensive experience in the board game industry, including his success with Pro Ludo and the distribution of ‘Ticket to Ride,’ informs his approach to developing unique strategy games that offer both depth and accessibility. This video is dedicated to Mark Ruggiero, a mutual friend of Uwe’s and mine, an emblematic grognard who left us far too soon.”
Thank you, Frédéric! Great time! Enjoy!