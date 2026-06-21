22nd of June! Red Horizon 1941 launch!

I hope you do well!
Thank you for your continued interest in the games of “Sound of Drums,” your kindness, and your support.
What we do this summer?
We are super busy (busy but happy). While Battles of Napoleon Vol. 2 – Quatre Bras 1815 / Wartenburg is on the ship (don’t forget to close your pledge) we decided that Assault – Red Horizon 41 revised edition is the next project we will be focussing on. After that we will either focus on The Great Escape or Battles of Napoleon Vol. 3 Aspern-Essling 1809.
➽ Gamefound Battles of Napoleon Vol 3: Aspern-Essling-1809
Together with Gottardo Zacani we started to fine tune his amazing design of Operation Valkyrie.
➽ Gamefound Operation Valkyrie
Christopher was coordinating the translation, the editing and layout works for the biggest game project I have ever witnessed and had the pleasure to be part of: Europa Universalis – Der Preis der Macht. As you read this blog, all files were sent to the printer and we waiting excitingly the pre-massproduction-copy.
➽ Gamefound Europa Universalis Deutsche Edition
Shortly after the launch of Assault – Red Horizon 41 revised edition I will travel to the USA to participate Consimworld Expo and WBC. I will have a couple of prototypes of our future designs with me and would be happy if you pass by, say hello and allow me to show you the concepts of our new series Iron Cross, Battles of the American Civil War Vol. 1 Bull Run 1861 and Aspern-Essling. I will also be able to show you samples of No Retreat: The Russian Front 1941-45 and some elements of the epic version of Neither King Nor God.
Here at Sound of Drums, we are in the midst of a very exciting transition from a small publishing company to a medium-sized one. Please let me make a quick note about crowdfunding. Anyone who knows me knows that I’m an unbridled optimist, and my estimates for fulfillment dates are always fueled by euphoria. I find it hard to resist the anticipation, and that anticipation spills over into my planning. Please forgive me. The vast majority of you understand the spirit of crowdfunding, and without it, we certainly wouldn’t have been able to grow so quickly. Crowdfunding doesn’t always result in a special deal (well, we’re trying), and sometimes it requires a lot of patience; some people also criticize the lack of regular communication—and rightly so. Basically, your participation is what allows us to do what we do.
THANK you all for your tremendous support. We really appreciate it!
With your enthusiasm we are able to bring fantastic games on your table. Our ambition is to show and prove that we are trying to make a maximum effort that you will hold close to perfect games in your hands.
We wish you and your beloved a great summer, peace, health and harmony!
Uwe and the Sound of Drums Team
🥁🎲⚔️