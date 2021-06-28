Sound of Drums cotton bags
Sound of Drums cotton bags

15.00

including VAT, shipping fees apply

Availability: In stock

Five “Sound of Drums” cotton bags.

EAN: 4270002022119 SKU SOD202211 Category

Five “Sound of Drums” cotton bags. Perfect for storing meeples and other play pieces.

Weight 0.9 kg
Dimensions 18 × 15 × 2 cm

Related products

Shopping Cart
Scroll to Top