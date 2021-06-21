History of the Ancient Sea Expansion II: Pirates & Barbarians (2nd ed.)
History Of The Ancient Seas Expansion II Pirates & Barbarians 2nd Ed
History Of The Ancient Seas Expansion II Pirates & Barbarians

“Sail in sight!” calls the sentry on the tower. To whom do these sails on the horizon belong? A homecoming merchant ship that has a fully loaded hold of gold or salt? With the expansion “Pirates and Barbarians” players can add a new party to the game that will challenge the players for sure.

Designer: Karl Hauser

Artist(s): Marc von Martial

Developer: Uwe Walentin

Hist. period: Ancients

Game length: expansion

Players: 1 – 5 players

Age: 14+ years

Complexity: 5 / 10

Solitaire: yes

“Sail in sight!” calls the sentry on the tower. To whom do these sails on the horizon belong? A homecoming merchant ship that has a fully loaded hold of gold or salt? An enemy ship with a diplomat on board to negotiate peace? Or are these the black sails of the feared pirates that don’t negotiate but come to plunder and burn down harbors and warehouses?

With the expansion “Pirates and Barbarians” players can add a new party to the game that will challenge the players for sure.

The playing pieces of the barbarians and pirates are brought into play by the players and will then continue to be played by AI. Players place them but can’t control them. So, a player needs to be careful what he wishes for. To call for the pirates and barbarians at first might seem like a call for help to threaten your opponents but they can turn their attention quickly towards you.
If not opposed right away, the hordes of barbarians and pirate fleets can become a real threat to your empire.

This expansion brings a lot of variety, fun, surprises and new strategies to “History of the Ancient Seas”.

“Pirates and Barbarians” is an expansion and is compatible with all three volumes of “History of the Ancient Seas”.

 

Game Components:

  • 20 wooden Barbarians
  • 15 wooden Pirate Ships
  • Rulebook

