If you have missing/broken components* in any of our products, please contact us. We highly encourage you to remove all components from the box and open all inner packaging to look for components that appear to be missing before reporting that they’re actually missing.

We can’t replace boxes, and for environmental reasons we generally prefer not to replace inserts and plastic trays. However, if your game box and/or insert was damaged during shipping from our web shop, please open a ticket in our helpdesk and submit your order number. Photos of the packaging and damage help us share feedback with our fulfillment centers.

All replacements will be sent at no cost to you.

*To replace or not to replace: It’s important to us that you get the full and best version of your game, and we will respond to any requests for replacement parts. That said, we ask for your compassion and understanding if certain types of tokens are missing or broken. For example, in EYLAU 1807, 1 missing or badly printed Napoleon or unit counter will impact the game. On the other hand if you miss one „blue AC“ in that same game we kindly ask not to demand a replacement for environmental reasons. It will not make the game unplayable.

Need help?

Contact us for any questions related to missing or broken components.