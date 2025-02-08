In commemoration of the anniversary of the Battle of Eylau: special offer of “Battles of Napoleon Eylau 1807”: discount 20% !

Vive l’Empereur!
Uwe Walentin
🥁🎲⚔️
And I am also very pleased to tell you that Nicolas Blanchard updated the Vassal module for “Eylau 1807” to version 1.1. This version is so beautiful, Nicolas did a great job!
You can download it here -> https://vassalengine.org/wiki/Module:Battles_of_Napoleon:_Volume_I_%E2%80%93_EYLAU_1807.
And here is the changelog:
– Charts updated to rules 1.5
– Graveyard and send to graveyard command added
– Stand check ribbon on units added
– Declare assault / charge on units added + a button menu to clear all declarations
– You can replace a black cube (10 AFPs) with 10 grey cubes (1 AFP)
– Bigger and visible zones for AFPs 10 and 1 in the common pool
– Rotate commands changed to avoid Apple shortcuts
– Less reporting in army windows for better FoW
– A few counters mistakes corrected
The new shiny things in video -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT-BQEhHz0I