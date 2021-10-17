Hi there, gamers worldwide! What a crazy journey over the last four years! Our goal was to publish the ultimate strategy game series in the ancient mediterranean world! And now we are very excited to start soon our first kickstarter campaign. In this blog we will keep you updated about the process and some background information what we did the last years. We are happy that you join this fantastic journey back into ancient times!
The first thing I want to share with you is the story of the developement of the huge map of History of the Ancient Seas Part III: Mare Nostrum. Stay tuned, this will pop up shortly!